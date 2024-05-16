Gujarat Market Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Bhavnagar Shops (Watch Video)

In the heart of Palitana city, a harrowing scene unfolded as flames erupted, consuming a shop in the bustling main market of Bhavnagar district. The fire, a sudden and alarming event, has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting swift response efforts from local authorities and concerned citizens.

Eyewitnesses recount a chaotic scene as smoke billowed from the affected shop, casting a dark pall over the vibrant marketplace. Panic spread among shoppers and vendors, with many scrambling to safety as the flames threatened to spread to nearby structures.

Gujarat: A fire broke out in a shop in the main market of Palitana city in Bhavnagar district. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/gVbK09pbp7 — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2024

As the smoke cleared and the flames were finally extinguished, the true extent of the devastation became apparent. The charred remains of the shop served as a grim reminder of the fragility of life and property in the face of disaster. In the aftermath of the blaze, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the damage incurred. Efforts are underway to provide support and assistance to those affected, with a focus on rebuilding and recovery. Volunteers joined forces with emergency responders, lending a helping hand