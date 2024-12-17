Gujarat: One-Year-Old Lion Cub Rescued After Falling Into Well in Junagadh Village; Watch Dramatic Video

A dramatic video was shared by a news agency on Tuesday morning, December 17, in which a lion cub was rescued by Amrapur Animal Care Center with the help of a rope which fell into the well in Lodhva village of Sutrapada taluka in Gujarat's Junagadh.

The Asiatic lion cub was found stranded at the bottom of the well. After the lion cup was seen in the swimming well to struggle, villagers informed the authorities. Personnel from Amrapur Animal Car Centre reached the village and safely rescued the cub from the well using a rope.

Watch Dramatic Rescued of a Lion Cub in Gujarat Village

#WATCH | Gujarat: A 1-year-old lion cub fell into a well of farm in Lodhva village of Sutrapada taluka in Junagadh earlier this morning. It was safely rescued later and shifted to Amrapur Animal Care Center. pic.twitter.com/tI2boBcrgp — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

A dramatic video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a lion cub swiftly swimming in a well. The cot was pulled down by the rescued team so that the cub climbed on it. However, further in the 4.31 clip, it can be seen that the rope was tied on his back and pulled him safely up from the well. Later, the cub was taken to the Amrapur Animal Care Center for medical care in the net.

TOI reported quoting Officials, that have sai whoppears to be in stable condition, though it will undergo further monitoring.