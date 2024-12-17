Atal Tunnel Accident Video: Man Jumps Off Skidding SUV on Snow-Covered Road in Himachal Pradesh

Tourists are currently flocking to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy snowfall in various areas of Lahaul-Spiti, including Atal Tunnel Rohtang. Due to the snowfall, many vehicles, mostly tourist cars, were stuck near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang until late at night.

A frightening incident occurred during a recent snowfall, and a video of the accident is now going viral on social media. The incident took place near the Atal Tunnel, where a man was driving his SUV. Due to the slippery, snow-covered road, the car lost control and started sliding.

In the viral video, heavy snowfall covers the road, causing the car to slide uncontrollably. As the situation worsens, the driver opens the door and jumps out of the moving car. The car continues sliding downhill due to the slope and eventually crashes into a wall.

The people nearby look visibly frightened in the video. In a moment, the beautiful snowfall scene turns into a terrifying incident.