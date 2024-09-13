Gujarat: Over 100 Hospitalised Due to Suspected Food Poisoning at Ganeshotsav Feast in Jamnagar

More than 100 people, including 30 children, were hospitalised following a feast during Ganeshotsav celebrations at Elgin Society in Jamnagar's Hapa area. Attendees fell ill after consuming rice and potatoes served at the event, with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting prompting an urgent response.

The affected individuals were rushed to GG Hospital, overwhelming the Trauma Ward. Hospital staff reported a shortage of beds due to the influx of patients, with some being treated on shared beds.

The feast, which included modak, rice, and other sweets, was part of a celebration following the Ganesh aarti. Many attendees suspect the food may have been stale or contaminated. Authorities are currently questioning those involved in preparing the meal.

While most patients are recovering, several remain under observation. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the food poisoning.