Gujarat: Over 1,000 tribal youth trained in four years; Rs 2 crore invested in entrepreneurship development

Gandhinagar, Nov 10 The Gujarat government continues to strengthen the economic independence of its tribal population.

Through focused entrepreneurship and skill development programs, the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED Gujarat) under the Office of the Commissioner of Industries has emerged as a driving force behind a new wave of grassroots entrepreneurs transforming tribal regions into vibrant business ecosystems, as shared by officials today.

Over the past four years (2021–22 to 2024–25), the state government has invested Rs 2 crore to provide entrepreneurship training to more than 1,000 tribal youth across 14 districts.

Of these, over 120 have become successful entrepreneurs, setting up their own ventures and creating employment opportunities for others.

Additionally, 1,300 tribal youth have received skill development training, and 223 have secured direct employment as a result.

The Gujarat government’s entrepreneurship and skill development model for tribal communities is anchored in a robust institutional network comprising 42 Skill Upgradation Centres (SUCs), 9 Regional Centres, and specialised anchor institutes that focus on industry-driven learning.

Equipped with modern tools, smart classrooms, and local industry partnerships, these centres ensure that training translates directly into enterprise creation and employment.

The programs cover diverse sectors including chemical processing, electrical and electronics, textiles and tailoring, beauty and wellness, logistics, IT and data entry, and renewable energy.

Training curricula are tailored to local economic potential and the real-world needs of industries, ensuring that participants gain both technical know-how and entrepreneurial confidence.

Among the most inspiring examples is Daksha Birari from Dang district, who founded Ambika Haldi Farm after receiving CED’s entrepreneurship training and support from her local Sakhi Mandal.

She has turned traditional turmeric farming into a modern agro-business with an annual turnover exceeding ₹80 lakh, while also providing steady employment to several local women.

Similarly, Tarun Vasava from Vaghodia in Vadodara district has made his mark in plastic manufacturing through his venture, JSP Plastics, which now records an annual turnover of around Rs 1 crore and employs 15 workers. With sustainability in mind, Vasava is now venturing into solar energy installation, expanding his enterprise into green technology.

Another standout story is that of Jaya Varasat from Meghraj, Aravalli district, who, after completing CED’s training, launched Jayashree Organic Home Industry.

She now provides employment to 25 women, setting a powerful example of rural women’s entrepreneurship and empowerment. Hitesh Patel, based in Gundlav GIDC, Valsad, also represents this success model.

After completing business development training under CED, he founded Standard Equipment, a company that manufactures industrial process pumps used in the chemical sector.

