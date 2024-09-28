Gujarat: Over Rs 3 crore swindled in govt job fraud case, 4 arrested

Ahmedabad, Sep 28 Gujarat Crime Branch busted a gang posing as officials and promising lucrative government jobs in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Crime Branch said that four individuals have been arrested in connection with the scam and identified them as Jaldeep Tailor, Jitendra Prajapati, Ankit Pandya, and Hitesh Saini. The investigation revealed that the group targeted around 40 people, collecting large sums of money with promises of high-level government jobs.

“The mastermind, Jaldeep Tailor from Isanpur, previously ran a car showroom but faced financial losses during the pandemic. To recover, he hatched a plan to deceive people by creating fake job offer letters for high-ranking government positions,” an official said.

He said that Jaldeep himself had passed the PSI (Police Sub-Inspector) exam and received an offer letter, which he used as a template to lure his victims.

“His gang, which also included Jitendra Prajapati, Ankit Pandya, both lawyers and Hitesh Saini, a driver, convinced victims to pay large sums of money under the pretence of securing direct recruitment for government jobs,” the official said.

He added that the victims were told they were hired for Class 1 government posts, including Deputy Collector and Assistant Manager.

“Jaldeep and Jitendra, who had served as principals in a private law college, played pivotal roles in duping people. The scammers also gave victims fake appointment letters and even convinced them to pay extra for firearm licenses, claiming they would need them in their new roles,” he added.

The official said that the complainant Yogesh Patel, who met Jaldeep for LLB admission work in 2022, became a key victim when he was promised a Deputy Collector position in Ahmedabad for Rs 1.25 crore.

“He paid Rs 16 lakh upfront and was given a fake offer letter from the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). When no updates were provided regarding the job, Yogesh began asking questions, eventually leading to the unmasking of the scam,” the official said.

He said that the scam extended beyond Yogesh Patel. “Vijaybhai Thakkar paid Rs 1.20 crore for a Deputy Collector job in Vadodara, and Ankit Patel paid Rs 5 lakh for an Assistant Manager post in GMDC as part of a Rs 2 crore deal. Atul Patel from Gandhinagar was swindled out of Rs 22 lakh for a Joint Director position in the state secretariat.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor