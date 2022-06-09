Gujarat Police detain woman for forcing minor daughter into prostitution

Himmatnagar (Gujarat) June 9 A minor girl was forced into prostitution allegedly by her own mother, following which the 16-year-old was exploited by her mother's paramour and 17 others in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The police in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district have now detained the woman for questioning.

Himmatnagar inspector S.B. Vaghela said the police have taken up the investigation and the victim has been sent for medical examination.

According to the complaint, the victim was forced into prostitution in April 2018. The victim, who was staying with her mother and latter's lover, was first raped by her mother's paramour some four years ago.

The victim also alleged that two other persons sexually exploited her for which her mother charged money from them.

Her maternal aunt's relative too raped her at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. She also alleged that her mother even fixed a deal to sell her for Rs 12 lakh once she turned adult.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the victim's mother, her paramour and 15 others.

