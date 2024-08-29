Gujarat Rains: Herd of Buffaloes Swept Away in Floodwaters in Porbandar's Kutiyana Area (Watch Video)

Gujarat Rains: A herd of buffalo was swept away in floodwaters in Porbandar district's Kutiyana area on Thursday, August 29. A video shared by IANS from Ramnagar shows some buffaloes stuck in the rising waters, while others were carried away by the strong currents.

Gujarat: In Porbandar district's Kutiyaana area, visuals from Ramnagar show that a herd of buffalo was swept away in the floodwaters pic.twitter.com/Q1rk2mw7k6 — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2024

The heavy rainfall in Gujarat since August 26 has claimed the lives of over 35 people and led to flood-like situations in several districts, including Dwarka and Vadodara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss the situation and relief efforts.

The Indian Army has deployed six columns to assist in the relief work, and over 17,800 people have been evacuated from affected areas. The Indian Air Force has conducted rescue operations in Kalyanpur tehsil, Dwarka.

In Vadodara, more than 12,000 people were rescued and over 5,000 were relocated as of August 28, according to Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat due to a deep depression moving from East Rajasthan towards the Saurashtra region, which continues to bring heavy rains to the state.