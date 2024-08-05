Gujarat Rains: Navsari Police Rescue 1,200 Tourists Stranded In Flood Waters at Wangan Waterfall (Watch Video)

Heavy rains have caused the Ambika and Kaveri rivers to overflow, leading to widespread flooding in populated and cultivated areas of Dang district. The flooding has disrupted daily life and stranded 1,200 tourists at the Wangan waterfalls in Vasanda.

Navsari police launched a four-hour rescue operation after receiving reports of tourists trapped by rising waters. All the tourists were safely evacuated, along with 100 four-wheelers and 120 two-wheelers, with assistance from local residents.

Vapi and Valsad have also experienced severe waterlogging, disrupting daily activities. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Navsari, where flooding has left many residents marooned, according to officials.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms for the next five days across Gujarat. Heavy rains are expected in Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Dang, Tapi, and Kutch districts.

In Navsari district, roads in Lunsikui, Machhiwad, Depot, and Tower Road have been submerged following incessant rains since late Friday night. According to regional media report, 48 reservoirs in Gujarat have now reached full capacity, with nine of them at 90% to 100% capacity.