Gujarat Rains: Parked Cars Swept Away as Streets Turn into Rivers in Khambhat (Watch Video)

Torrential rains lashed Khambhat in Anand district on Tuesday, inundating roads and low-lying areas. Over two inches of rain fell within an hour, turning streets into rivers and flooding several neighborhoods, including Sardar Tower, Paniyari, and Rabariwas. A video surfaced showing a car being swept away by the surging waters near Sardar Tower.

Gujarat: In Khambhat city, Anand district, two inches of rain in just one hour turned the streets into rivers, with parked vehicles near Sardar Tower being swept away. Several low-lying areas in Khambhat, including Sardar Tower and Paniyari Rabariwas, experienced significant… pic.twitter.com/GmYxH3qpPS — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2024

The entire Anand district has been experiencing heavy rainfall since early morning. Borsad and Anklav talukas were particularly hard hit, with thunder and lightning accompanying the downpour.

Read Also | Water flows above danger mark in many Bihar rivers; rain continues unabated in 17 districts

The unexpected heavy rainfall brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat, with people enjoying the cool weather. The weather department has issued a seven-day forecast predicting widespread rainfall across the state.

An orange alert has been issued for Ahmedabad, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in south Gujarat, east central Gujarat, and north Gujarat. A red alert has been declared for Surat, and Amreli district is also bracing for heavy to very heavy rain.

Other districts, including Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Bharuch, Valsad, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Saurashtra region, comprising Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad, and Diu, is also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.