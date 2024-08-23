Water flows above danger mark in many Bihar rivers; rain continues unabated in 17 districts

Patna, Aug 23 The Meteorological Department of Patna issued a warning for ‘moderate’ to ‘heavy’ rainfall in 17 districts of Bihar on Friday even as many rivers are in spate in the state with the water levels flowing above the danger mark.

Residents in these areas, especially in Patna, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda, West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Jamui, Banka, Bhagalpur, and Munger, have been advised to avoid agricultural fields due to the risk of lightning strikes predicted during the rain.

In addition, heavy rainfall in Nepal's catchment areas has led to a rise in the water level of the Gandak River, which is now flowing above the danger mark at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj District.

The current water level there is 62.77 meters, 55 centimeters above the danger level.

Residents in the affected districts have been urged to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions.

The Kosi River is flowing 1.11 cm above the danger level at Baltara in Khagaria District, where the danger level is 33.85 meters.

At Kursela in Katihar District, the Kosi River is 76 cm above the danger mark, with the danger level there set at 30.00 meters.

Bagmati River is flowing above the danger level at several locations, including Sonakhan in Sitamarhi District, Dubbadhar in Sheohar District, and Kataunjha and Benibad in Muzaffarpur District.

In Khagaria, the Burhi Gandak River is currently 71 cm above the danger level.

In Siwan District, the Ghaghra River is flowing 6 cm above the danger level at Gangpur block.

The Ganga River is currently flowing above the danger level at multiple points in Bihar. At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, it is 44 cm above the danger mark, 41 cm above at Hathidah, and 52 cm above the danger level at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur.

The situation in Bhagalpur District is particularly concerning, with several blocks facing critical conditions as floodwaters from the Ganga have entered multiple villages.

In Budhuchak Panchayat, the river broke through an embankment, submerging numerous houses.

Nawak Kishore Chaudhary, the District Magistrate of Bhagalpur, stated, “We have conducted rescue operations with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). We are operating with 12 teams from NDRF and SDRF, rescuing villagers and taking them to higher ground.

“Public kitchens have been set up to provide food to the affected residents. We are closely monitoring the water levels in the region.”

Additionally, the situation in Sitamarhi District is also alarming.

The district administration has issued a warning to villagers to stay away from the banks of the Bagmati River.

Any activities such as swimming or taking selfies near the river are currently prohibited to prevent accidents.

Residents in both Bhagalpur and Sitamarhi districts are advised to exercise caution and follow the instructions of local authorities.

