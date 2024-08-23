Tripura Floods: Centre Sanctions Rs 40 Crore Relief Fund, Says Amit Shah

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for flood-affected Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday. He added that 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, three Army columns, and four Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed by the Centre to assist the state government in flood relief and rescue efforts.

"Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of Rs 40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people. The 11 NDRF teams, 3 columns of the Army, and 4 helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state govt. in relief and rescue operations", Amit Shah posted on X.

Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of ₹40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people. The 11 NDRF teams, 3 columns of the Army, and 4 helicopters of the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 23, 2024

No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times, he further added.

Also Read| Nepal Bus Accident: Vehicle From India with 40 Passengers Onboard Plunges into Marsyangdi River in Tanahun (Watch Video).

Approximately 65,400 people have sought refuge in 450 relief camps across the state after their homes were damaged by heavy rainfall. Officials report that around 17 lakh people have been affected by the rains and floods in Tripura so far.