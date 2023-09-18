Gujarat Rains: Red alert issued for 7 Gujarat districts; schools, colleges shut

The Gujarat government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and ITIs in Narmada district today. The district administration issued a notification to keep the educational institutions closed. There has been reports of flood in many villages of the Narmada district, after water was released from the Narmada Dam. Earlier, several villages along the Narmada River were put on alert due to the increased water levels in the river.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in water levels in Narmada, SDRF teams have been deployed in the district. Narmada Corporation is making careful efforts to maintain the water level in the dam and continuously reduce the impact of floods, they said. Moreover, Bharuch Narmada is being continuously monitored by most of the staff and officials of the Vadodara district to ensure that the low-lying areas are not affected by floods. Earlier, an official said there is a possibility of the release of 19 lakh cusecs of water from the Narmada Dam today late at night on September 16, regarding which the district administration has asked the people of low-line areas adjacent to the banks of the river Narmada, such as the villages of Dabhoi, Shinor, and Karjan tehsil, to move to safe places.