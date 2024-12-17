Gujarat Road Accident: 6 Dead, 10 Injured as Bus Collides with Dumper Truck in Bhavnagar

A major accident in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, resulted in six fatalities and around ten injuries. According to police, a private bus collided with a dumper truck on a highway Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near Trapaj village around 6 a.m. while the bus was en route from Bhavnagar to Mahuva, as noted by Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel. The bus struck the truck from behind, killing six people and injuring eight to ten others.

Also Read: Delhi: 15 Fire Tenders at Spot After Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Bawana Industrial Area (Watch Video)

The injured were hospitalized but were reported to be out of danger. Officials stated that the impact severely damaged the right front side of the bus.