Gujarat sees record Rabi sowing as farmers expand wheat, gram, maize cultivation

Ahmedabad, Jan 2 Gujarat has witnessed record sowing during the ongoing rabi season, with farmers significantly increasing cultivation of key crops such as wheat, gram and maize, encouraged by remunerative prices received last year.

The rabi agricultural season, considered crucial after the kharif harvest, is now entering its final phase across the state.

Against an average rabi sowing area of 46.43 lakh hectares over the past three years, farmers have already completed sowing across more than 44.74 lakh hectares this season, covering 96 per cent of the normal area.

With sowing still underway in some regions, the total acreage is expected to rise further in the coming weeks. Wheat continues to dominate rabi cultivation in Gujarat, contributing significantly to India's overall wheat production.

This year, wheat has been sown across 13.24 lakh hectares, the highest among all rabi crops.

Overall, cereal crops, including wheat and maize, have covered 14.83 lakh hectares so far. Pulses have also recorded robust growth, particularly gram.

Compared to 7.48 lakh hectares sown during the same period last year, gram acreage has increased by 13 per cent to 8.47 lakh hectares this season. In total, pulse crops have registered an 11 per cent rise, covering 8.96 lakh hectares across the state.

Sowing of other crops has also remained strong. Spices such as cumin have been cultivated over 3.75 lakh hectares, while oilseeds like mustard have covered 2.78 lakh hectares.

Potato cultivation has shown notable growth as well, with acreage rising by 18 per cent—from 1.40 lakh hectares last year to 1.66 lakh hectares this season.

Rabi sowing operations are expected to continue until the last week of January. With extensive acreage already under cultivation, Gujarat is likely to see a substantial increase in agricultural output in the coming months, reinforcing the state's position as a key contributor to India's food grain and horticultural production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor