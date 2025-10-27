Gujarat to observe 'Vigilance Awareness Week 2025' from Oct 31 to Nov 6

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 The Gujarat government will observe ‘Vigilance Awareness Week 2025’ across the state from October 31 to November 6, as part of its annual initiative to promote transparency, accountability, and ethical governance. Running under the national theme "Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility", the campaign began on September 10 and will continue till December 9.

The state’s special drive includes disposal of pending complaints and cases, capacity-building programmes, improved property management, and digital initiatives to enhance service delivery.

Various government departments, boards, corporations, public enterprises, and local bodies will take part in the observance. Activities planned include integrity pledges, awareness campaigns on preventive vigilance, resolution of pending matters, system reforms, digital transparency measures, training programmes, and outreach on vigilance awareness.

Officials emphasised that vigilance has become more crucial than ever in maintaining peace, safety, and integrity within society. The Gujarat Vigilance Commission, Gandhinagar, stated that the week-long observance aligns with the Central Vigilance Commission’s national campaign being held from October 27 to November 2, 2025.

Gujarat has over 40,000 cases pending in consumer redressal forums, placing the state fourth in the country in terms of consumer case backlog. In family courts across Gujarat’s 50 jurisdictions, more than 50,000 cases remain pending, with about 161 new cases being registered daily, and the backlog rising by roughly 60 per cent over the past year.

The Gujarat government has stepped up several initiatives to address the backlog of complaints and pending cases, while strengthening governance systems. Through the SWAGAT (State-Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) portal, the state has resolved over 27,600 complaints since November 2021, achieving a near 90 per cent resolution rate.

A separate visitor-management system, launched in January 2023, enables citizens to meet the Chief Minister and log grievances directly, with an 83 per cent resolution rate reported.

The government has also issued a directive that any application in a government office remaining pending without valid reason will trigger “strict action” against responsible officers.

These steps reflect Gujarat’s push toward digital-first, citizen-centric governance aimed at reducing pendency, promoting transparency and restoring public trust.

