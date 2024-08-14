Gujarat Tragedy: 3 Drown During Idol Immersion in Sabarmati River

Three persons, including a minor girl, drowned in the Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar city on Wednesday morning during the immersion of an idol after a religious programme, police said.The incident took place near Sector-30 when a group of devotees from Ahmedabad went near the river in a procession to immerse the idol of Goddess Dasha Mata after a 10-day religious function, an official from Sector-21 police station said.

It was reported that a teenage girl, who was participating in the immersion, accidentally went into deep water. Four others jumped in to save her. Due to the depth of the water, they all started drowning.

Fortunately, two people were rescued. However, the incident claimed the lives of the teenager Poonam Prajapati, Bharti Ben Prajapati, and Ajay Banjara from Amraiwadi. Upon learning of the incident, the Gandhinagar Fire Brigade team conducted a search operation in the Sabarmati River and recovered the bodies of Ajay Vanzara, Bhartiben Prajapati, and Poonam Prajapati. Following the incident, the police also rushed to the scene and are conducting further investigations.

