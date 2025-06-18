Gujarat Tragedy: 9 Travelling in Eco Car Swept Away in Botad Floodwaters; 2 Rescued, 3 Dead, 4 Missing

An eco-car carrying nine passengers was swept away in Gujarat's Botad area on Wednesday, June 18. The incident occurred after the region received a heavy 15-inch rainfall, which caused a flash flood-like situation and affected normal life.

The vehicle was washed away by strong water currents near Bala Surdhan on the road between Lathidar and Sangavadar village. According to SDM Aarti Goswami, two people have been rescued, three bodies recovered, and a search operation is underway to locate the remaining four missing individuals.

Inspector Vinay Kumar Bhati, Team Commander, 6th Battalion of NDRF, Vadodara, said, "Yesterday, a car with nine passengers was washed away. In this incident, four people died, two were rescued, and a search for the remaining persons will be carried out by NDRF today."

Of the nine passengers, Priyankbhai Chauhan and Yashwantbhai Vaveta were rescued safely. However, the bodies of three passengers were recovered, while four others remain missing. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been dispatched from Vadodara to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. Local residents managed to pull the submerged van out of the floodwaters.

The passengers of the eco car identified as Nayanaben Yashwantbhai Vaveta (45), Manjuben Kanubhai Vaveta (72), Geetaben Maheshbhai Chauhan (48), Hituben Maheshbhai Chauhan (22), Babubhai Tulshibhai Chauhan (75), Shardaben Babubhai Chauhan (72) and Urvashiben Maheshbhai Chauhan (29).