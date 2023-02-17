Gujarat woman accuses IAF husband of resorting to violence to conceal impotency

Vadodara, Feb 17 A woman in Gujarat's Vadodara filed a police complaint against her IAF officer husband, claiming that both before and after their marriage, he lied about his impotence, and engages in domestic violence to cover it up and to drive her from their home.

"My husband Isan Dagar, a squadron leader posted at the Vadodara Air Force base, is suffering from impotency about which he had concealed information before marriage and even post-marriage, he is not taking treatment to address the problem," Madhumita Dagar said in her police complaint to Harni police station in Vadodara city.

She alleged that he had repeatedly physically assaulted her, including hitting her on her face on February 15, and she sought police assistance rather than filing a criminal complaint out of concern for her marriage. When he again beat her on Wednesday, she filed the complaint.

She said that their's was an arranged marriage in 2018, but since they have moved to Vadodara, she has been subjected to harassment. Police have invoked sections concerning harassment to woman, voluntarily causing hurt, and using abusive words in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor