Gujarat: Workers lock up jewellery owner, rob 3 kg gold ornaments

Ahmedabad, Oct 23 A jewellery showroom owner in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was locked up in the strongroom of his shop after two of his workers robbed three kg of gold ornaments.

The city police have formed teams and are tracking the two workers with help of technical surveillance.

According to the Anjali Jewellers showroom owner Mahesh Shah, due to Dhanteras there was a huge gathering on Saturday evening so along with him, two workers Surendrasinh Zala and Chirag Barot worked till early Sunday morning.

When Shah along with two of his workers were closing the jewellery shop, the former opened the strongroom in the backside of the showroom and was keeping ornaments in it one at a time.

Shah added that when both workers Zala and Barot locked him up in the strongroom, he called the police but before they reached the showroom, both workers had fled away with three kg gold ornaments.

Chandkheda police has registered Shah's complaint. While this report was filed, Police Inspector V.S. Vanzara told the local media that along with the Chandkheda police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch and neighbouring police station officers are jointly investigating the matter.

Shah's brother Aaksh told the media that both the workers have been working with them for the last five years. Earlier they worked at Shah's old showroom, after the present showroom was opened recently on New C.G. Road they had shifted here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor