Gujarat: Youth thrashed to death for playing aarti on loudspeaker

The atmosphere in the state is heated due to the loudspeaker issue. Its repercussions are being felt in other states as well. Hundreds of loudspeakers have been removed from places of worship in Uttar Pradesh. A young man has died in a dispute over a loudspeaker in Mehsana, Gujarat. This happened after Aarti was played loudly on the loudspeakers in the temple. This is the second violent incident in Gujarat due to the noise coming from the loudspeakers in the temple. A youth was killed in Langhanaj in Mehsana district. The young man died after being beaten to death. The incident took place in Laxmipura village of Jotna taluka around 7 pm on Wednesday. Jaswantji Thakor is the name of the deceased youth. He used to earn his living by wages. According to Jaswant's elder brother Ajit Thakor, the two were performing Aarti at the Meldi Mata Mandir next door. Aarti was being done on the loudspeaker.

While Aarti was going on, Sadaji Thakor, Vishnuji Thakor, Babuji Thakor, Jayanti Thakor, Javan Thakor and Vinuji Thakor reached there. They questioned why they were playing aarti on loudspeaker. After that, Sadaji Thakor started abusing the two brothers. As soon as Ajit Thakor protested, Sadaji called his close ones. They all attacked Jaswant and Ajit with sticks. The two brothers were injured in the sudden attack. They were rushed to Mehsana District Hospital in critical condition. There Jaswant breathed his last. Following a complaint lodged by Ajit, the police filed a case against the accused. Six people were later arrested. A case of murder has been registered against them. Ajit is undergoing treatment.