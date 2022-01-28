'Gujarati family's death in Canada puts human trafficking in focus'

New Delhi, Jan 28 The Indian High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto are working closely with the Canadian authorities on all aspects of the investigation and providing consular services to the family of the four Ind who were found dead near the Canada-US border on January 19.

The bodies of four members of a family were recovered near the Canada-US border in Manitoba. Canadian authorities have confirmed the identities of the four deceased as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39; Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37; Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11; and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3.

"Our Missions in Canada and US have been following this tragic case of death of four people whose bodies were recovered near the Canada-US border in Manitoba," the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

On longer term issues that this tragedy has brought into focus is the need to ensure that migration and mobility are made safe and legal and that such tragedies do not recur in future.

A number of ideas remain under discussion between India and Canada. For instance, to prevent and suppress irregular migration, and trafficking in human beings and to facilitate sustainable and circular mobility, India has proposed a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) to Canada, which remains under the consideration of the Canadian government, informed the High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada.

Canadian authorities have also informed that based on the circumstances, the death of all the persons have been determined to be consistent with exposure to the outdoor elements.

