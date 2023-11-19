Gujarat's Climate Paradox: Unseasonal rains and agricultural turmoil

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 As the world turns its attention to COP28 that is set to begin in Dubai, UAE on November 30, the stark reality of climate change's impact on Gujarat becomes increasingly evident. The state, known for its vibrant culture and thriving industries, is now facing an environmental conundrum that threatens both its economy and ecosystem.

Climate change made its presence felt through unexpected rains this summer, a stark contrast to the anticipated scorching heat averaging 42 degrees Celsius. While city-dwellers marveled at the unseasonal showers, the rural heartlands of Gujarat painted a grim picture.

Here, farmers and fruit growers are grappling with the harsh reality of climate change as they witness crippling losses to their livelihoods.

A recent survey by the Gujarat Government reveals that a staggering 42,210 hectares of farmland suffered over 33 per cent damage, which translates into potential losses running into thousands of crores.

In response, the Gujarat Government announced a significant relief package on May 4, offering Rs 23,000 per hectare for heavily-affected farmlands. This move, supplementing the State Disaster Relief Fund, provides much-needed support to farmers facing uncertain futures due to erratic weather patterns.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on the horizon, this relief effort is as much a boon for the farmers as it is for the BJP workers preparing for the elections.

The signs of climate change are evident in Gujarat's altered weather patterns as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded below-average temperatures in March and April.

This unusual cooling is juxtaposed with the third spell of unseasonal rain in May, further complicating the agricultural scenario in the state.

A significant rainfall ranging from 1 mm to 47 mm was recorded across 198 talukas in 30 districts during the last unseasonal downpour in March.

Despite these challenges, the state government's response has been proactive. A detailed survey in March, 2023 across 15 of the state's 32 districts highlighted extensive damage to both agricultural and horticultural crops.

Amidst these environmental and agricultural crises, a unique perspective emerged from a Gujarat district court in January 2023. Principal District Judge Samir Vinodchandra Vyas of Tapi district court, while sentencing a man for cow slaughter, linked the practice to climate change. He suggested that stopping cow slaughter could be a solution to climate change, reflecting a blend of cultural beliefs and environmental concerns.

As Gujarat and the world prepare for the pivotal discussions at COP28, the state's experience serves as a reminder of the multifaceted impact of climate change.

