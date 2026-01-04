Gujarat's wetlands saw over 8.33 lakh migratory birds in 2024–25

Gandhinagar, Jan 4 Gujarat's wetlands recorded more than 8.33 lakh birds during 2024–25, reaffirming Gujarat's position as one of India's safest and most preferred destinations for avian visitors.

According to official data, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary alone recorded over 3.09 lakh birds belonging to 334 species in the past year.

Meanwhile, the combined count at the Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary and the Thol Bird Sanctuary crossed 4.67 lakh birds, while Wadhwana Wetland registered more than 54,000 birds.

The Kutch region recorded 2,564 migratory birds in 2025, underscoring its growing importance on international flyways. Globally, of the nearly 9,000 bird species, about 1,200 species are found in India, including over 400 migratory species. These birds travel thousands of kilometres from Siberia, Eastern Europe, North Asia and Central Asia, choosing Gujarat’s wetlands as seasonal shelters.

Officials attribute this sustained rise in migratory bird numbers to Gujarat's long-standing conservation framework.

Wildlife protection initiatives strengthened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister have been consistently carried forward under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, supported by firm enforcement, habitat protection and community participation.

Under the guidance of Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali, the Forest Department and wildlife organisations have undertaken sustained conservation and habitat management efforts. At Khijadiya, species such as flamingos, pelicans, painted storks, ibises, spoonbills, ducks, geese, eagles, kites, kingfishers and herons were prominently recorded.

As per the 2023 population estimate, Gujarat is also home to over 2.85 lakh peafowl, India's national bird.

Declared a sanctuary in 1969 and recognised as a Ramsar Site in 2012, Nal Sarovar spans 120.82 sq km and lies on the Central Asian Flyway, attracting 329 recorded bird species, including passage migrants that halt briefly during long-distance journeys.

Thol Bird Sanctuary continues to host a wide range of waterbirds, including pelicans, ducks, geese, cranes, ibises, storks, raptors and waders, while Wadhwana Wetland has reported migratory species such as bar-headed geese, northern pintails, common teal, glossy ibises and the rare black-necked stork. Kutch, meanwhile, has gained renewed prominence through the Passage Migrant Count, India's flagship citizen-science initiative launched in 2022.

During September 19–21, the fourth and largest edition of the survey was conducted across 10,000 sq km of Kutch, with over 200 birders from 17 states covering deserts, grasslands, thorn forests and coastal areas. More than 600 eBird checklists documented over 250 bird species, highlighting the region's role as a critical refuelling station before birds cross the Arabian Sea.

Notably, sightings included 1,577 European Rollers, 313 Spotted Flycatchers and 379 Blue-cheeked Bee-eaters, along with several other migratory species. Complementing habitat conservation, Gujarat has also focused on wildlife rescue and awareness. Since 2017, the state has implemented the annual ‘Karuna Abhiyan’ during Uttarayan to rescue birds injured by kite strings. During Uttarayan 2025 alone, over 17,000 injured birds were rescued and treated.

The state also observes National Bird Day on January 5, promoting citizen awareness and community-led conservation efforts.

With sustained protection, scientific monitoring and public participation, Gujarat continues to strengthen its image as a "paradise for birdlife", offering a safe seasonal home to migratory birds from across the world.

