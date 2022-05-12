GUJCET Result 2022 declared, know how to check result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2022 11:41 AM2022-05-12T11:41:39+5:302022-05-12T11:41:55+5:30
Gujarat CET result has been declared today. A total of 1,08,154 students registered for the entrance exam, and 1,04,464 ...
Gujarat CET result has been declared today. A total of 1,08,154 students registered for the entrance exam, and 1,04,464 students took the test. The exam was conducted in two groups A and B. A total of 784 students have secured 98 percent in group A while 1,328 students have secured 98 percent in group B.
Know how to check the result
- Go to the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
- On the homepage click on the GUJCET link.
- Enter the login details, then click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.