Gul Panag leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event

New Delhi, Jan 19 Actor Gul Panag and Arjuna awardee boxer Saweety Boora on Sunday joined the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ campaign, calling it is the only way to build a sporting and fitness culture in the country.

The two led more than 500 cyclists at the Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram highlighting the "Road Safety" theme for this week’s nationwide cycling event, which was launched by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last month.

“I have been associated with the Fit India movement from the time it was launched many years ago. It is a fantastic initiative by the Sports Authority of India,” said Gul Panag.

She said Fit India movement is the only way to build a sporting and a fitness culture which will lead India into winning more medals in competitive arenas.

“But we have to start with the fitness culture. That’s where Fit India makes an incredible contribution and ‘Sundays on Cycle’ is a fabulous initiative. If not on other days we can take out time on Sundays for an easy ride,” Gul Panag said.

“Road safety especially for cyclists is very important. Cyclists must wear helmets and protective gear like knee guards and elbow guards. Please ride safe,” she said.

World champion boxer in light-heavyweight category Saweety Boora said, “Whether you are young or old, cycling is beneficial for overall fitness and remaining healthy.”

At Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala, more than 80 riders braved cold conditions and heavy fog for the cycling event, completing 11 km distance. The participants included administrative officers, sports scientists, support staff, coaches, diploma trainees and National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) athletes.

At Regional Centre Gandhinagar, 50 riders from India Post took part in the cycle rally, while 50 riders from the 15th Battalion of Bihar Regiment cycled in RC Kolkata.

NCOE Sonepat organised the event on the theme of Women Warriors at 10 locations including Khelo India Centres (KICs) and Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs). Young hockey athletes along with sub junior world championship players Tamanna and Ravina participated in the event.

‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ was also conducted in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya.

