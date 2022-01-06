Gunfight breaks out at J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 6 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Thursday.

"Encounter has started at Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.

