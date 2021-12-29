Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 29 An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Mirhama area of J&K's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Mirhama area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor