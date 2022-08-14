Gunfight breaks out at Rajouri in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 14 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Kandra hills area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

"Today, at around 7.30 p.m., operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district Rajouri (J&K)," army said.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Four soldiers were killed in action and two terrorists were eliminated in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

