Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 4 A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, the police said.

The police said that the gunfight was triggered after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Okay area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire.

