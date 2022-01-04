Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

By IANS | Published: January 4, 2022 10:30 AM2022-01-04T10:30:05+5:302022-01-04T10:45:09+5:30

Srinagar, Jan 4 A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on ...

Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Kulgam | Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

Next

Srinagar, Jan 4 A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, the police said.

The police said that the gunfight was triggered after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Okay area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app