Gurugram: 1 dead in shooting at Manesar wine shop

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 17 : One person died and another was injured after two people opened fire at a wine shop in Gurugram's Manesar, said police.

The shooting incident happened at 8:30 pm on Friday at a wine shop at Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar area of the city. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital but one person succumbed to injuries while another is undergoing treatment.

According to police, two bike-riding men dressed in white clothes fired more than 15 rounds at the public and customers of the shop and fled. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed there.

Avit Kumar, SHO of Manesar, said "A shooting incident occurred at a liquor shop near Pachgaon in Gurugram, Haryana. Two people fired indiscriminately at the public and customers present during the incident, resulting in one death and one injury. The police are investigating the incident to identify the shooters."

Staff of the wine shop informed the police about the shooting and subsequently, police team along with senior officials and a forensic team arrived to begin an investigation. Police said it recovered 15 cartridges from the spot.

The deceased are yet to be identified and police said that the reason behind the gruesome shooting will be ascertained only after a detailed investigation.

Visuals from the site showed shattered window panes of the shop and blood stains on the floor.

