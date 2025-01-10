Gurugram: 15 held for extorting money on pretext of loan recovery

Gurugram, Jan 10 The Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre which originally operated from China and Indonesia and arrested 15 people for allegedly extorting money from loan borrowers by threatening them to pay more amount, police said.

The police have recovered five laptops, 15 mobile phones and 223 SIM cards used in committing the fraud from the possession of the accused persons.

According to the police, with the help of technical assistance, they successfully apprehended the 15 accused from Sector-2, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Wednesday, who cheated people by intimidating them and recovering more money for the recovery of loans taken through various Chinese apps.

The accused were identified as Harman, Anjaneya Chaudhary, Arun Kumar, Sachin, Bilal Khan, Asif, Ujjwal, Salman Abbas, Suresh, Himanshu, Sunny Srivastava, Manmohan, Ripunjay, Anil and Mahender.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under relevant sections of BNS, including the IT Act, at the Cybercrime (East) police station.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused worked for a company named Dialback Private Limited.

Dialback Private Limited provides instant loans and recovers the given loans in collaboration with an NBFC company -- Vaishali Securities Company Private Limited.

"Vaishali Securities Company Private Limited gives instant loans from Rs 5,000 to 60,000 for seven days, 15 days and 21 days to needy people through different instant loan applications -- Instanova, Credigen, Kredeaze, Finikash, Loanifi, Fastcash, hopefund, IMBfund, flying cash, Periloan, Try Cash, front loan, Inland Rupee, LoVe Finance, capitalrupee Amount Pro, Luckymoney, MedicreditScore, Stashfing Sarvatra-Kash and Dialback Private Limited Company works to recover that loan," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (Cyber Crime) said.

Dialback Private Limited is registered in India, but it operates in China and Indonesia.

From China and Indonesia, the people operating the company give instructions on how to give and recover the loan.

"The data of all those persons who have taken loans from all the above instant loan apps and those who have delayed or not paid the loan after taking the loan is made available to Vaishali Securities Company Private Limited Company for its recovery," ACP Diwan added.

"After which, as per the order of Vaishali Securities Company Private Limited, Dialback Private Limited makes calls through call centre staff/agents for recovery of that instant loan. The people taking loans are intimidated, and money is recovered by threatening people. The license of PSPR NBFC company with which Dialback Private Limited used to give instant loans and do recovery work has been cancelled by RBI," he said.

