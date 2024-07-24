Gurugram: 2 held for killing man on suspicion of extramarital affair

Gurugram, July 24 Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a person over an extramarital affair at Shikohpur village in Gurugram district, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ajay and his friend Sanjay, a native of Bihar.

On July 21, the police received information about a body found in Shikohpur village. The deceased's brother identified the victim as Sanoj, a resident of Bihar, on Tuesday.

He alleged that his brother was beaten and abused by some persons who might have killed him.

During the investigation, the police traced the accused and nabbed them from Sukhrali village on Wednesday.

The accused revealed that they killed Sanoj as Ajay suspected him of having an affair with his wife, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor