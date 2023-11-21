Gurugram: 2 sanitation workers face termination, 1 suspended for misconduct

Gurugram, Nov 21 Three sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) faced stringent action after they allegedly tried to extort money from a contractor, threatening him to hamper the sanitation work if he fails to pay them the money.

The services of two sanitation workers involved in the incident have been terminated, while one has been suspended with immediate effect, said an order issued on Tuesday by the civic body.

An extortion case was registered against the employees identified as Ram Singh, Naresh Malkat and Rajesh following a complaint given by an MCG contractor on November 14.

The contractor alleged that the accused demanded Rs 25,000 monthly and if he failed to not meet their demand, they would harm him.

He told the police the accused had already made an illegal recovery of Rs 3 lakh from him and were now threatening him of serious consequences if he did not pay the amount pending since January.

Based on the complaint, Gurugram's Civil Lines Police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against three workers and arrested them.

Also, the civic body has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

A senior MCG official requesting anonymity said that the committee will also investigate the reasons for the frequent strikes of sanitation workers, the involvement of any contractor or agency in organizing the strike and the involvement of sanitation union leaders or other corporation employees.

