Gurugram: 42 schools get notice for functioning without permission in Sohna

Gurugram, April 26 Despite having no affiliation from the Haryana government, many private schools in Gurugram's Sohna block are operational, which is a gross violation of educational norms.

Moreover, despite restricting them from not enrolling any student from April 1, these schools have also been enrolling students for the new academic session.

Taking serious note of it, Sangeeta Sanghi, Block Education Officer, Sohna, has served notices to 42 schools in Sohna block running without prior permission from the state government.

The block education officer issued the notice to the school management, with a warning that necessary legal proceedings would be initiated for running a school without permission.

The notice, a copy of which is available with IANS, reads: "Without permission, schools will not continue and not admit students from the next Academic Session 2024-25.

"Therefore, in compliance with the orders, you are directed in this matter that you will not continue your school and not admit students from the next Academic Session 2024-25 which is starting on 1st April failing which your school management/trust/society/Individual will be solely responsible for running the school without affiliation and this will be treated as an offence as provided under Rule-191 A of Haryana School Education Rule, 2003. This notice must be taken into account for strict compliance with the orders."

Meanwhile, the District Education Officer has directed all the Block Education Officers in the district to ensure the closure of all such schools in their area so that they cannot enroll new students.

"We have served notice to at least 42 schools here in Sohna block operational without permission. We also warn the management of such schools not to enroll students for the new academic session. Apart from this, we have also installed posters at public places and notices outside the schools so that parents can be aware of not enrolling their wards in such schools," Sangeeta Sanghi, Block Education Officer, Sohna, told IANS.

The official also appealed to parents that before enrolling their wards in any schools they can collect information from the education department here in Sohna.

In Sohna, "education mafia" seeks recognition to run one school but expand their wings and operate on multiple branches and all are unrecognised.

Often, students enrolled in these unrecognised schools take classes in recognised schools.

They are issued documents like transfer certificates from the school which are recognised. Therefore, there is no proper record of the number of students and unrecognised schools running in Sohna, said an official.

