Gurugram: Boy injured after falling from school bus

Gurugram, March 7 A 14-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries in an accident when he slipped inside his school bus and fell from it, only to come under its rear wheel on Monday morning.

The victim, whose legs were crushed, is currently in the ICU. The boy was going to his school when the incident occurred.

The victim has been identified as Susman Garg, a resident of DLF Newtown Height Sector-91 Gurugram. He is a student of Class 7 at Pathfinder Global School located in Pataudi, some 17 kilometers away from the city.

Initially, a case of negligent driving had been registered with Sector-10A police station and police had arrested the school bus driver, Ashok. He was later released on bail from the police station.

Head Constable Praveen Kumar, the investigating officer of the case, said, "The victim had some problem with his leg and when he stepped inside the bus and slipped, his legs came under the rear wheel of the bus on Monday around 8.30 a.m.

He added, "The bus attendant was busy with other children and the safety door was not locked properly due to which this incident took place. We are probing the case."

The complainant's mother Pooja Garg told that they have already registered several complaints against the bus driver before the school management due to his rash driving but to no avail which caused this accident.

"After the accident, the driver did not even stop the bus, he took my son and travelled around one kilometer. It was the DLF security personnel who chased the bus and took my injured son to the hospital," she said.

"We demanded strict action against the errant bus driver and the school management which has remained silent on the matter," she added.

Despite several attempts, the school management was not available for comments.

