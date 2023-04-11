Gurugram: Delivery boy held for raping minor girl on pretext of marriage

Gurugram, April 11 A 20-year-old delivery boy was nabbed for allegedly raping a minor girl after abducting her on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim's mother told the police that her neighbour Hari Mohan fled after abducting her 14-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage on April 7 and later left her outside their home in the Nathupur area in Gurugram district.

