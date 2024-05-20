Gurugram: Deputy Manager held for providing bank accounts to cyber criminals

Gurugram, May 20 A team from the cyber cell of the Gurugram Police has arrested a Deputy Manager of a private bank for allegedly providing bank accounts for cyber fraud to achieve his targets, police said.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), said that the arrested accused has been identified as Yusuf Mohammad Chand Shaikh, resident of Bhakti Yoga Society Sangharsh Nagar, Andheri, Mumbai.

The suspect was associated with Yes Bank.

Police said that a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East in November 2022 that he was duped Rs 43 lakh in the name of investing in the crypto market through a fake website.

During the probe, Inspector Savit Kumar, SHO of the said police station arrested the suspect on Monday for his alleged involvement in the crime.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was an employee of Yes Bank and he kept in touch with the cyber criminals and provided five bank accounts to be used in committing cyber frauds.

The accused has revealed about five bank accounts only while till now five accused have been arrested in the case, police said.

Gurugram Police have arrested 12 bank officials within two months who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud.

--IANS

str/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor