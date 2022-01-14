Gurugram DM asked to look into complaint on damage to water body

New Delhi, Jan 14 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the District Magistrate of Gurugram to look into the complaint alleging damage to a water body by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Jharsa village.

According to the applicant Rohit Thakran, the water body was being used till 2019-20 but now, it has been proposed to be "covered by the HSVP illegally".

Referring to a matter pertaining to Lt Col Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi vs Union of India, the complainant said the action of the urban planning agency is contrary to the environmental norms laid down in the judgement of the Supreme Court and directions of the Tribunal in the order dated November 18, 2020.

"In view of above, we direct the District Magistrate, Gurugram to look into the matter and take remedial action in accordance with the law. The applicant is at liberty to put forward his version before the District Magistrate, Gurugram for further consideration," said the bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order dated January 7.

A copy of this order along with the copy of the complaint be forwarded to the District Magistrate, Gurugram by e-mail for compliance, it stated.

