Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Company Warehouse in Kadipur Industrial Area (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in a warehouse of a plastic manufacturing company in Gurugram, Haryana, in the early hours of Friday, December 20. According to the information, the industrial unit is located in Kadipur Industrial Area, after receiving the information fire tenders rushed to the spot and engaged in dousing operation.

Gurugram Fire Department received an emergency call at around 4 am on Friday about the blaze that erupted in the Kadipur Industrial Area. 15-20 fire tenders are at the spot.

Gurugram Warehouse Fire

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | A massive fire breaks out at the warehouse of a plastic recycling company in Kadipur Industrial Area. Fire tenders present on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/cnHaZGRZPy — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

"We received a message at around 4 in the morning regarding a fire in the Kadipur Industrial Area...The fire is in control right now. Around 15-20 fire tenders are at the spot. No casualty has been reported till now. The reason for the fire is not clear right now..," said Fireman Jaspal Gulia.