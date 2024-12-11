Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Sector 37 (Watch Video)

Gurugram, Haryana (December 11, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a godown in Sector 37 in Gurugram. The fire department deployed multiple vehicles to the scene to control the blaze. After two hours of rigorous efforts, the fire was eventually brought under control.

A video from the scene shows thick smoke rising from the building.

Fire breaks out at a warehouse at Sector 37 in Gurugram.





The fire reportedly started in explosion in an AC compressor. No information has yet emerged about any loss of life.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a fire broke out in a banquet hall near Shyam Giri Temple on ISBT Road in Northeast Delhi. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Shastri Park police station area. Fire Officer Yashwant Singh Meena confirmed the incident, stating that all the people trapped inside were rescued. He assured that there were no casualties.