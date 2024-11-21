Gurugram: GMDA to develop five additional FOBs to boost pedestrian safety

Gurugram, Nov 21 The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is working towards further enhancing pedestrian safety in the city and is planning to construct five additional Foot-Over-Bridges (FOBs) at key locations wherein heavy pedestrian traffic has been identified.

The authority has engaged the consultant for the preparation of the detailed project report for these FOBs.

Keeping in view the need for grade-separated pedestrian facilities in the Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex Area as per the Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan of the Authority released in 2020, the five new locations identified for the FOBs include Medanta Hospital, Artemis Hospital, Good Earth City Center on Vikas Marg, Sector 14/16 dividing road near Ghoda chowk flyover and Bhim Nagar Chowk on New Railway Road.

The FOBs will be equipped with staircases as well as escalators and elevators for the benefit of the public at large. They will also be aesthetically designed to further beautify the area.

“Five new locations in the city have been identified wherein the provision of elevated walkways will be of immense benefit to the public and facilitate the safe movement of pedestrians. The detailed project report is being prepared by the Authority,” said R.D. Singhal, Chief General Manager, Mobility Division.

In addition to the proposed five FOBs, GMDA is also undertaking the development of four FOBs in the city at key locations which Sector 14 market, near Raheja Mall on Sohna Road, at CD Chowk on Sohna Road and on Sheetla Mata Road wherein the heavy volume of pedestrians had been identified.

Work on the construction of FOB by GMDA at Narsinghpur Village is also underway. Furthermore, the GMDA will also be undertaking the construction of a FOB on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, near the Maruti Suzuki Factor situated in Sector 18, under the CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

