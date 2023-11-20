Gurugram: Haryana govt ties up with Finland Embassy to purify water of village pond

Gurugram, Nov 20 The Haryana government has tied up with Finland Embassy for purification of pond water in Sukhrali village.

This will be a pilot project in which the Finland embassy will spend about Rs 1 crore.

A parliamentary delegation of Finland, headed by Finnish Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevarita and Environment Committee Chairperson Jenny Pitko, visited Sukhrali Pond in Gurugram and got information about the water purification process of the Pond on Monday.

Satbir Singh Kadian, Administrator of Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) said that continuous emphasis is being laid on new initiatives to bridge the gap of clean water in the state.

"The Haryana government is making serious efforts on the ground to revive the traditional water sources in the state. Under this, the government has selected Sukhrali village pond as a pilot project," he said.

Under the project, this entire process of water purification will be continuously monitored. If successful, it will be handed over to Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and work will be done on other ponds for water purification.0

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor