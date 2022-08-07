Gurugram: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in several areas

Gurugram, Aug 7 Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas.

Rainwater entered houses in Palam Vihar, Sheetla Colony, Surat Nagar, Sector-14, Chakkarpur, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram and several other locations.

Multiple city roads, Delhi-Jaipur Expresway were submerged in an average of 3-4 feet of water.

The worst-hit areas were the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) service lane near Hero Honda Chowk, IffCO Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, Sector-31, Narsinghpur, Sohna Road, Basai Chowk, Sohna Chowk, Sector 4-7-9, Hanuman Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Artemis Road, Kanhai Chowk, Golf Course Road, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Jocbpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, Dundahera near Medanta underpass and Jawala Mill.

Apart from these areas, Sheetla Mata Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Old Delhi Road, Palam Vihar Road, Kartepuri Chowk, Sector-4 Road, Udyog Vihar and Signature Tower Chowk were also badly affected by waterlogging.

Vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted due to waterlogging on multiple stretches.

Despite holiday, traffic was badly affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep traffic going.

People also took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of their areas.

The rainwater not only submerged the city's main stretches and connecting roads but also accumulated on the internal sector road.

The city's bus stand and surrounding area in old Gurugram were completely submerged in rainwater.

Light rains started at around 8.00 am on Sunday and heavy rain from 8.30 a.m to 10.40 a.m.

The traffic police were quick to issue online alerts via Twitter about severely affected areas and deployed staff to put through the traffic.

"Heavy rains disrupted traffic movements in Gurugram. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and other departments are on the job to remove rainwater with the help of pumps and other machines," a senior police official said.

