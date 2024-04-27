Gurugram: JJP fields singer Fazilpuria against BJP veteran Rao Inderjit Singh, Congress still undecided

Gurugram, April 27 A high-voltage contest is expected for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat in Haryana in this Lok Sabha election.

The BJP has once again fielded Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has declared singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria as its candidate while the Congress party is yet to finalise its candidate for this Ahirwal-dominated seat.

The dispute over a ticket for Gurugram Lok Sabha seat in Congress has not been resolved. On Thursday, the names of Congress candidates were announced for the remaining eight Lok Sabha seats in Haryana except Gurugram.

Congress is to fight Kurukshetra seat with ally Aam Admi Party (AAP).

Political experts said that due to the lack of Congress' organisation in the state, the party is divided into two groups. In this, former Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda and former Union Minister Kumari Selja are there.

In this, the Hooda faction has sent the name of actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, while the name of former minister Captain (Retd) Ajay Yadav was sent from the Selja faction. Due to this, there has been a delay in announcing the candidate for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat.

Senior Congress leaders say that there is a problem in the selection of the candidate for Gurugram Lok Sabha seat along with factionalism due to the candidate being an outsider or a local.

Raj Babbar is not from Gurugram, while Captain Ajay Yadav lives in Gurugram. The workers have been demanding to make the local leader a candidate. In Gurugram, discussions are going on to field external candidates and local candidates, while caste equations are also being looked into.

Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency includes the areas of neighbouring Nuh and Rewari districts along with Gurugram. BJP has control over only four seats in a total of nine Assembly constituencies. One seat is with an independent and the remaining four seats are with Congress. Rao Inderjit Singh has won the MP election for a record five times.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rao Inderjit Singh got 8,81,546 votes, while his rival Congress candidate Captain Ajay Singh Yadav had 4,95,290 votes.

In view of the Congress' record on the Gurugram seat, the Congress party will have to work hard to register a victory on this segment.

