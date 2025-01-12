Gurugram: Leopard Causes Panic at Anmol Ashiyana Society in Sohna; Captured After Hours (Watch)

A leopard entered the Anmol Ashiyana Society Sohna area in Haryana's Gurugram at around 12.30 am on Sunday, January 12, according to the news agency IANS. The society guard saw a big cat sitting near the wall of the society. After seeing this, society immediately informed the wildlife branch of the forest department.

The forest department team reached the spot with a cage and initiated a five-hour rescue operation at 1:30 AM. The forest officials successfully captured the Leopard in the cage without tranquillizers by using water sprays and cutting a door.

There was not much space where he was sitting. Because of this, he was unable to escape. A cage was placed at the gate itself. Forest department inspector Krishna Kumar, Jyoti Kumar and wildlife lover Anil Gandas played a special role in the operation. Wildlife experts confirmed the leopard is a 6-7-year-old male.

Ashiana Society is close to Aravali Hills. There are a large number of leopards in the hills. Sometimes, they wander into residential areas. The leopard did not suffer any kind of injury. That is why it was taken to Aravali and left there.