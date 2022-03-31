Gurugram: One held for priest's murder

Gurugram, March 31 The Gurugram Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a case related to the murder of an 85-year-old priest, officials said on Thursday.

The decapitated body of the priest was found lying in a pool of blood inside the temple premises on Wednesday morning.

The accused was identified as Chaman, a resident of Kadarpur village.

He told the police that on Tuesday, while he was cleaning the grave of his uncle, Gobind Das the priest, who lived in the temple, started urinating nearby, which led to an argument between the two.

"Infuriated after the argument, the accused went to the temple late on Tuesday night, and slit the deceased's throat with a sharp-edged weapon when he was asleep. After killing him, he covered the body with a blanket and fled the spot," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

The police have also recovered the weapon which was allegedly used to commit the crime from his possession.

The victim was from Uttarakhand. He was residing at the temple locally known as 'Pigeon Wala Mandir' for the last 34 to 35 years.

A case of murder was registered at Sector-65 police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor