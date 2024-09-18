Gurugram polls: Three BJP & two Congress candidates never attended college

Gurugram, Sep 18 Three candidates fielded by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sohna and Pataudi Assembly constituencies in Gurugram district have never attended college, according to the affidavits they submitted at the time of nomination.

Also, two Congress party candidates from Sohna and Badshahpur have also not attended college, as per their affidavits.

A total of 47 candidates are in the fray for four Assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gurugram as 15 nominations were withdrawn on Monday.

BJP candidates Mukesh Sharma from the Gurgaon seat is 12th pass, Tejpal Tanwar from the Sohna seat in his affidavit that his highest educational qualification is class 10 from a govt school in Badshapur and Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi Assembly constituency is also Metric pass from open school.

The three candidates have never attended college.

Likewise, Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur seat has 12th pass from DPS School and Rohtash Khatna has only passed Class 9, which he completed in 1973-74 at a govt school in Rithoj village.

Residents have expressed concern over the candidates' educational qualifications.

"Education is important in life no doubt. BJP and Congress have fielded candidates who have never been to college and studied only up to school level which is quite shocking. Gurgaon district is much more developed than other districts in Haryana and educated candidates should represent Assembly constituencies," said Umang Narang, a resident.

"Gurugram district needs candidates who have some vision. The lack of educated candidates means there is no vision for the development of the district. The district is struggling for a good candidate who can deliver at least basic facilities. The entire district is grappling with a poor drainage system resulting huge water mess during rains. One should vote for an educated candidate," Anil Chug, a resident said.

