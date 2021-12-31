Gurugram reports 13 new Omicron cases

Gurugram reported 13 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, as per the state health department.

The total number of Omicron cases is 16. However, 15 of these patients have recovered and only one active case of Omicron is left.

Currently, there are around 700 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

"There are currently around 700 active COVID-19 cases in the state. For the last three days, we are reporting 100-150 cases daily. Currently, there are a total of 16 Omicron cases and only one of these patients is an active one," said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

He urged the public to follow their social responsibility and continue with their adherence to COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated.

"I appeal to all that they celebrate New Year from their homes. However, if you are going out, it would be better if functions are open-air. I also urge people to follow the night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM," added Virender.

'For now, we do not think we need strict restrictions. The positivity rate has been 1.6 per cent for a week. Hospitalisations are also negligible as only 14 patients are admitted in hospitals, out of around 700 active cases that we have," he added.

