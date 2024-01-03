Gurugram: Senior IAS officer A. Sreenivas takes charge as new GMDA CEO

Gurugram, Jan 3 A. Sreenivas, an IAS officer of the 2004 batch, on Wednesday took charge as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Sreenivas also holds the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA).

On the first day, the officer took stock of the ongoing projects being undertaken by the GMDA. He chaired a meeting with the heads of all divisions functioning under the GMDA.

The official present various projects about augmenting water supply, developing drainage and sewerage networks, enhancing road infrastructure, improving the mobility factor in the city to the CEO GMDA during the meeting.

“Development and upliftment of Gurugram city are the key focus areas of GMDA. Major works are being helmed by the Authority to accelerate infrastructure development in the city. Critical projects will be given top priority to provide benefit of all necessary civic amenities to the public at large,” said A. Sreenivas.

During the meeting, it was submitted by the officers that presently planning of projects has been taken up as per the expected population projection in the year 2031.

It was also informed during that all infrastructure development projects are being taken up in a phased manner to cater to the futuristic demand of the citizens over the next decade.

Some of the key works discussed in the meeting included the ongoing construction of Unit No. 4 at Water Treatment Plant Chandu Budhera, enhancing water supply network in New Gurugram sectors, construction of Shree Sheetla Mata Medical College & Hospital, Sanath Road streetscaping project, construction of master drain along SPR from Vatika Chowk to NH8, laying of sewerage network in sectors 58-75, laying of drainage network in sectors 68-75 and 112-115, use of treated waste water for horticulture purposes in the green belts and city parks, installation of smart traffic lights, augmentation of sewage treatment capacity in Gurugram via construction of new STPs, etc.

“Proactive measures need to be taken to curb urban flooding concerns in the city during the monsoon season. Cleaning and desilting of drains are to be taken up by the infra-2 division to ensure the discharge of storm water from the city roads,” the CEO said.

He also directed the officials to closely monitor the progress of the projects being carried out and ensure that strong adherence to high standards of quality control must be followed to provide quality infrastructure and amenities for public use.

